Centre invites political parties in J&K for talks; NC, PDP, Cong say will decide after intra-party deliberations

The National Conference, PDP and the Congress on Saturday said they will take a call on attending a meeting with the Prime Minister in Delhi after deliberations within their respective parties, while the BJP expressed hope that all invitees will take part in the all-party deliberations.

Fourteen leaders of eight political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have been invited to the meeting that will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 24 to discuss the future course of action for the Union Territory.

The BJP and the Altaf Bukhari-led Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party have confirmed their participation in the meeting, while five -- NC, PDP, Congress, Peoples Conference and CPI(M) -- will take a call after intra-party deliberations.

There was no immediate reaction available from Bhim Singh of the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party. The meeting -- the first such exercise since the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into union territories in August 2019 -- is likely to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central leaders.

National Conference President and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah said that he had received a phone call inviting him to the all-party meeting. "It is a welcome step and I will be consulting senior party leaders in next few days to discuss the future course of action," he told.