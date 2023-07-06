Delhi: Security heightened as AAP plans week-long protest against Centre ordinance issue

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi has planned a week-long protest against the Centre's ordinance on services control, involving burning copies and effigies, with heightened security measures in place.

In Delhi, police have been deployed and security has been heightened as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gears up for a week-long protest against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital. Starting today, the party will burn copies and symbolic effigies of the controversial order for a week at various localities, streets and intersections across Delhi.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the AAP announced its decision to hold a week-long protest from Thursday, July 6, to July 13, on the "black ordinance" issue, serving as a powerful reminder of the people's discontent.

Notably, the AAP had previously called off a protest on this matter after approaching the Supreme Court, citing the issue as sub judice. However, the party did not provide a specific reason for its subsequent revival.

The Centre introduced the ordinance on May 19 , establishing an authority responsible for the transfer and appointment of Group-A officers in Delhi. The AAP government criticized this move, claiming that it contradicted the Supreme Court's verdict on the control of services and deemed it deceptive.

The Supreme Court's verdict , delivered one week prior to the ordinance, granted control of services in Delhi (excluding police, public order, and land) to the elected government. Furthermore, it established the National Capital Civil Service Authority to oversee the transfer and disciplinary proceedings of Group A officers.

Prior to the court's verdict on May 11, the Lieutenant Governor held executive control over the transfer and appointments of all officers in the Delhi government.

In light of the ordinance, Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the AAP, has been reaching out to non-BJP party leaders in an effort to gain their support against the ordinance. The objective is to prevent the Centre's attempt to replace the ordinance with a Bill during its presentation in Parliament.

