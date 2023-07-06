CNBC TV18
Delhi: Security heightened as AAP plans week-long protest against Centre ordinance issue

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi has planned a week-long protest against the Centre's ordinance on services control, involving burning copies and effigies, with heightened security measures in place.

In Delhi, police have been deployed and security has been heightened as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gears up for a week-long protest against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital. Starting today, the party will burn copies and symbolic effigies of the controversial order for a week at various localities, streets and intersections across Delhi.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the AAP announced its decision to hold a week-long protest from Thursday, July 6, to July 13, on the "black ordinance" issue, serving as a powerful reminder of the people's discontent.
Notably, the AAP had previously called off a protest on this matter after approaching the Supreme Court, citing the issue as sub judice. However, the party did not provide a specific reason for its subsequent revival.
