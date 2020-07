The government has cancelled the allotment of government bungalow to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and asked to vacate her accommodation in Delhi by August 1.

She has also been issued a notice to clear dues and rent for the period till she vacates the accommodation.

As per the records available with the housing ministry, Priyanka Gandhi has accumulated dues of Rs 3.5 lakh as on June 30, 2020, government sources told CNBCTV-18.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has informed vide its communication dated 30th June, 2020, that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been assigned Z+ security with CRPF cover on all-India basis, which does not have any provision for allotment/ retention of government accommodation on that ground. She is not a SPG protectee now,” according to ministry of housing and urban development ministry sources.

Z+ security covers are not entitled for government accommodation, except in some cases that have to be approved by the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation (CCA) based on security perception assessment by MHA on their recommendation.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was allotted Bangalow No.35, Lodhi Estate on February 21, 1997, on security ground as a SPG protectee.

“As per the procedure, the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation (CCA) in its meeting held on December 7, 2000, reviewed the guidelines on allotment of government accommodation on security ground and decided that, in future, “no private person, other than those who are SPG protectees, will be given government accommodation on security ground. Such allotments were to be done at the market rate i.e. 50 times of normal rent,” sources confirmed.