Central trade union strike on January 8 likely to see participation of 25 crore people

Updated : January 07, 2020 09:13 AM IST

The trade unions condemned the JNU violence and similar incidents in other university campuses and expressed their solidarity with students and teachers all over India.
The unions also expressed displeasure over no Indian Labour Conference being held since July 2015, codification of labour laws and privatisation of PSUs.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government would oppose the January 8 strike called by the Central Trade Unions.
