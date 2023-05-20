The ordinance was issued in response to a Supreme Court ruling that affirmed the control of the Delhi government over the transfer and posting of officers under its jurisdiction.

The power tussle between the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government and the Centre over the control of legislative and executive powers of services seems to be entering into another round of legal battle. After the Centre brought an Ordinance on Friday to overturn the Supreme Court’s recent verdict, which upheld the Delhi government’s authority in the services matter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced to move the SC against it.

“They were waiting for the Supreme Court to be closed for summer vacations. They waited because they know this ordinance is illegal. They know it will not stand in the court for 5 minutes. When SC opens on July 1, we will challenge it,” Kejriwal said on Saturday.

The Aam Aadmi Party has called the Centre’s move as “unconstitutional”.