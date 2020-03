The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has risen to more than 600, and the death toll has increased to 13. As number of cases increase and the coronavirus takes a toll on the economy, the central government has stepped up its efforts to tackle the impact.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a relief package called 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'. Pegged at Rs 1.70 lakh crore, the package includes cash transfers to the poor.

Also under the PM Anna Scheme, 80 crore poor will get an additional 5 kilograms of wheat or rice for three months. Each household will also get one kilogram of pulses for free a month during this period. Sources tell us that starting FY21 this additional off-take of food grain will cost the exchequer about Rs 35,000 crore and this will reflect in the food subsidy bill.

The government is also going to disburse the first instalment of PM Farm Income Support Scheme soon. Farmers will be given Rs 2,000 each in the first week of April.

It has also been decided to raise the wages payable under MNREGA from Rs 182 to Rs 202. The centre expects this revision to benefit around 5 crore families.

Also, 20 crore women Jan Dhan Account holders will be given an ex-gratia payment of Rs 500 a month for the next 3 months.

About 8 crore families, which are below the poverty line, will get free LPG cylinders for three months under the Ujjwala Scheme.

Apart from these measures for the poor, the centre has announced a medical insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to every health worker.

When asked about whether the Centre was working on a stimulus package for the rest of the economy, the finance minister said the government will gradually look at addressing these issues but with a rider -- "if there is more to attend to".

It's the second day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown and operations of essential services providers, especially e-commerce companies remain badly hit today as well. Most e-commerce companies are witnessing a sharp drop in attendance of delivery personnel. They have also been hit by courier and logistics partners shutting their operations.

However, Centre and various states have assured e-commerce companies of cooperation by local authorities. In Delhi, delivery persons will be allowed if they show their ID cards. In Bengaluru, the police is issuing passes to deliverymen.

States like Kerala have also decided to home deliver food kits to fill the e-commerce gap. The state had also announced an Rs 19,000 crore package to tackle the impact of COVID.

In Punjab, chief minister Amarinder Singh has instructed district-level officials to take steps to minimise inconvenience to people for essential items and services. The state has also announced a relief package for construction workers.

To discuss the steps announced by the Centre and states and also the issues that essential services providers are facing, Shereen Bhan spoke to Manpreet Singh Badal, finance minister of Punjab and Thomas Isaac, finance minister of Kerala.

Badal said, "What the union finance minister announced, it partially addresses some of the concerns of the state. I feel that eventually our response will have to be calibrated almost every day. As we go into this lockdown we will become wiser by experience."

Badal further added, "The construction workers are covered, the Jan Dhan bank accounts are covered but there are millions of people for example say the Uber cab driver who was working with Uber, he is in the lockdown, what about someone who is running maybe an flourmill, his flourmill has stopped."

So, there would be millions of people who would be affected by this lockdown, he said.

"While I welcome the union finance ministers initiative, I think it is good but believe me there are no solutions, there are no books which we can go by, so it would be presumptuous of me as some state finance minister advising the union FM what to do."

"Punjab is sitting on a mountain of food grains, almost 200 lakh metric tonne. If this food could be evacuated to the rest of the country, we feel this is the right time to evacuate food grains from Punjab. Rather than giving a small allowance it would be good to liquidate these food grains."

"This is a national calamity and so now is the time to get on with it. We are also looking at the next harvest which is going to be on us in the next 15 days, so this is the time to evacuate the food grains but the question is who is going to pay for it?"

"I would be a much relieved man if these food grains are evacuated from Punjab and distributed all over the country. Once you have enough food for the people of India then I think we would be able to survive the next 3 weeks," Badal added.

Isaac said, "All state governments have hard budget constraints. We have just passed a budget and if I want to have a package outside the budget there is no way of doing it other than by cutting what is already provided or by frontloading your borrowing and your expenditure and so on."

"However that is not the case with the central government, they can borrow, they can take money from the Reserve Bank of India and so on and so forth."

"However, despite this limitation we have been attempting to put some money in the hands of the people because with this total lockdown, nobody has a job, nobody has money and unless we come out very strongly to support the people, you are going to have serious trouble."

"Therefore I welcome whatever has been stated by the union finance minister but I really do not know how all this adds to Rs 1.70 lakh crore but I want to say that it is inadequate."

Isaac further added, "My major criticism against the union finance minister is, you are not thinking of the state governments. This programme for example which is just announced can be implemented only with the full cooperation of the state governments and which every state government will be willing to do but look at the situation of the state governments."

"In April the total revenues of Kerala government would be less than one third of what has been budgeted. So how do I pay my salary bill for May? And then provide for the contingency expenses that are rising."

"Union finance minister unless she is meeting all this from already provided money, if it is in addition to the budget at least Rs 1 lakh crore then her fiscal deficit is going to go up by another Rs 1 lakh crore, there is nothing wrong with that."