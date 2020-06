As temples reopened in Kerala on Tuesday after nearly 75 days, a Union Minister and a state minister sparred over the shrines throwing open their doors to devotees in the southern state.

While Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan questioned "the haste" shown in reopening the temples, state Devasmom Minister Kadakampally Surendran however said the decision was only in line with the Centre's guidelines in this connection.

Unveiling graded exit plan from the lockdown 'Unlock 1.0', the central government had earlier allowed reopening of places of worship, malls and restaurants from Monday onwards across the country.

Muraleedharan had in a Facebook post on Monday hit out at the left government saying, "your government is unable to even maintain social distancing in the state.

As the COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state, are you trying to put the blame on temples by opening them? We need the government to withdraw the decision to open the temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board," he said.