Politics
CCPA recommends Budget Session from Jan 31; Union Budget on Feb 1
Updated : January 09, 2020 07:45 AM IST
The first phase of the session will be from January 31 to February 11 and the second will be from March 2 to April 3.
The President convenes both Houses of Parliament on the recommendation made by the Union Cabinet.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more