The CBI is carrying out searches at 14 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra at the premises of Congress leader D K Shivakumar in an alleged corruption case, officials said on Monday. The agency has registered a fresh case against the Congress leader based on source information, they said.

The CBI launched the raids at around 6 am on Monday, and as the news spread, scores of supporters started gathering in front of his house.

Last year in September, the Karnataka Congress chief was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against him.

He was accused of routing unaccounted money through hawala channels with the help of others. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Shivakumar was charged with tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees.

(This is a developing story. Please check for further updates)