CBI recovers Rs 50 lakh, list of 1,500 aspirants from WBCSSC ex-advisor's premises

The central agency had conducted a raid at Sinha's house in South Kolkata's Santoshpur as part of its ongoing investigation in connection with the WBSSC recruitment scam. The premises searched by the CBI was allegedly purchased by Sinha in the name of his wife’s friend, the CBI said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday recovered Rs 50 lakh cash, 1.5 kg gold and list of 1500 candidate's to teaching post from the apartment of former advisor of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) Santi Prasad Sinha during searches, officials said on Wednesday.
"The CBI has conducted searches at Kolkata in an on-going investigation of a case which led to recovery of Rs. 50 lakh (approx.), 1.5 kilogram gold and a list of around 1500 candidates and property documents. The said premise was allegedly purchased by then Advisor of West Bengal Central School Service Commission and his wife in the name of another person," the agency said in a statement.
The probe agency had booked Sinha on the orders of the Calcutta High Court following allegations of illegal appointment of assistant teachers for classes 11 and 12, they said.
It is alleged that Sinha was involved in illegally accommodating undeserving candidates for appointment in SSC scam cases. According to agency sources, a case related to the illegal appointment of XI and XII Assistant Teachers in West Bengal has been registered on the orders of the Calcutta High Court against former Minister-in-charge under Department of School Education of West Bengal Government and others.
