CBI raids Manish Sisodia's residence, other locations in excise policy case

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini According to officials, the inquiry was recommended on a basis of a report filed by the Delhi chief secretary, showing prima facie violations, including "deliberate and gross procedural lapses", to provide post-tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees".

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and over 20 other locations in an excise policy case. Sisodia said that he will corporate with the CBI investigation.

"CBI has arrived. We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1," Sisodia tweeted as a CBI team reached his residence.

सीबीआई आई है. उनका स्वागत है. हम कट्टर ईमानदार हैं . लाखों बच्चों का भविष्य बना रहे हैं.



बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि हमारे देश में जो अच्छा काम करता है उसे इसी तरह परेशान किया जाता है. इसीलिए हमारा देश अभी तक नम्बर-1 नहीं बन पाया. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 19, 2022

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that raids were being conducted at premises of four public servants including Sisodia. The residence of former Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna also being raided.

#WATCH | A CBI team reaches the residence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi. The agency is raiding 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the excise policy case, including Sisodia's residence. pic.twitter.com/3txFCtiope — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

Recently, Sisodia was in the dock over alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy , 2021-22.