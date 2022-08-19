    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    politics News

    CBI raids Manish Sisodia's residence, other locations in excise policy case
    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Updated)

    According to officials, the inquiry was recommended on a basis of a report filed by the Delhi chief secretary, showing prima facie violations, including "deliberate and gross procedural lapses", to provide post-tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees".

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and over 20 other locations in an excise policy case. Sisodia said that he will corporate with the CBI investigation.
    "CBI has arrived. We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1," Sisodia tweeted as a CBI team reached his residence.
    Sources told CNBC-TV18 that raids were being conducted at premises of four public servants including Sisodia. The residence of former Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna also being raided.
    Recently, Sisodia was in the dock over alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22.
    Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has recommended a CBI probe into the city government's excise policy. According to officials, the inquiry was recommended on a basis of a report filed by the Delhi chief secretary, showing prima facie violations, including "deliberate and gross procedural lapses", to provide post-tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees".
