CBI questions Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti appears before ED in land-for-jobs scam

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi today, while his sister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with their alleged involvement in land-for-jobs scam.

Before leaving to appear before CBI, Tejashwi told ANI, “We have always cooperated with the agencies but the situation in the country is that it has become very difficult to fight but we have decided to fight against this and we will win.”

Tejashwi Yadav appeared before the CBI today after skipping three summons earlier. As per reports, Tejashwi’s counsel, Maninder Singh, had informed the CBI that Tejashwi would need some time to appear before it because of the Bihar Assembly session, which is set to end on April 5.

The CBI has alleged that during Lalu Prasad's tenure in the UPA government as railway minister from 2004 to 2009, favourite candidates were appointed to the railways without following proper processes, and without releasing any public notification or advertisement about the jobs.

The CBI claims that during the course of its investigation, it was discovered that the accused conspired with the then-general manager and Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) of the Central Railway to engage people as a substitute in lieu of land, either in their names or in the names of the members of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family.