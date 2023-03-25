English
CBI questions Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti appears before ED in land for jobs scam

CBI questions Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti appears before ED in land-for-jobs scam

CBI questions Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti appears before ED in land-for-jobs scam
By CNBCTV18.com Mar 25, 2023 5:50:40 PM IST (Published)

The CBI had assured the Delhi High Court last week that it would not arrest Tejashwi this month. RJD Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti was questioned by the ED team in Delhi on Saturday in connection with alleged money laundering linked to the land-for-jobs scam.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi today, while his sister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with their alleged involvement in land-for-jobs scam.

Before leaving to appear before CBI, Tejashwi told ANI, “We have always cooperated with the agencies but the situation in the country is that it has become very difficult to fight but we have decided to fight against this and we will win.”
RJD Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti was questioned by the ED team in Delhi on Saturday in connection with alleged money laundering linked to the land-for-jobs scam.
Rahul Gandhi not alone, these MPs and MLAs were also disqualified after convictions
Tejashwi Yadav appeared before the CBI today after skipping three summons earlier. As per reports, Tejashwi’s counsel, Maninder Singh, had informed the CBI that Tejashwi would need some time to appear before it because of the Bihar Assembly session, which is set to end on April 5.
The CBI had assured the Delhi High Court last week that it would not arrest Tejashwi this month.
The CBI has alleged that during Lalu Prasad's tenure in the UPA government as railway minister from 2004 to 2009, favourite candidates were appointed to the railways without following proper processes, and without releasing any public notification or advertisement about the jobs.
The CBI claims that during the course of its investigation, it was discovered that the accused conspired with the then-general manager and Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) of the Central Railway to engage people as a substitute in lieu of land, either in their names or in the names of the members of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    X