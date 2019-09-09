Politics
CBI moves court to summon Kalyan Singh in Babri Masjid demolition case
Updated : September 09, 2019 10:48 PM IST
Other BJP leaders, who are facing trial include Muli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti
CBI submitted to the court that Kalyan Singh had been charge-sheeted in the case in 1993
All the accused in the case persons are on bail
