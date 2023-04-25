CBI files supplementary chargesheet against Sisodia in Delhi liquor policy case

1 Min(s) Read
Almost two months after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for alleged irregularities in Delhi liquor policy, the agency on Tuesday said it filed a supplementary chargesheet into the matter against Sisodia and three other accused.
According to the agency, the probe team has claimed to have gathered enough evidence under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code respectively.
"Amandeep Dahl, Butchibabu, the former auditor of BRS leader K Kavitha and Arjun Pandey are the other three named alongside Sisodia," a source said.
However, Sisodia was not named in the first chargesheet filed by the CBI although he was named as the first accused in the FIR lodged by the agency.
Also read:
The source added that the chargesheet mentions section 7, 7A, 8 of PC Act, 120B and 420 of the IPC mentioned.
Sisodia who is currently lodged at Tihar jail has moved the High Court challenging the trial court’s decision denying him bail, and pointed out that other accused in the case were either not arrested or have been granted bail.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
