CBI files charge sheet against Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi, others in land for jobs case

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the alleged land-for-job scam case in Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi against former Union Minister of Railways Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister of Bihar Rabri Devi, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and several others.

It is the first time that Tejashwi Yadav has been named as an accused.

Besides the three members of the Yadav family, the federal agency has named 14 individuals and entities in the charge sheet.

CBI through its Special Public Prosecutor advocate DP Singh informed the court that a fresh charge sheet is filed in the case, despite a charge sheet having already been filed because the alleged act is committed with a different modus operandi. The court was also informed that sanctions are awaited against Lalu and three others.

The CBI's case pertains to Group-D appointments for 'substitutes' made in Western Central Zone based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of Lalu Prasad's family or associates, according to officials.

During the probe, the agency said on Monday, a hard disk was found at 10 Circular Road, Patna, which was used by Lalu Prasad as his camp office, containing a list of 1,458 candidates who were engaged in the Railways during his tenure.

Tejashwi Yadav has denied the allegations saying as Lalu Prasad, who was Railway Minister, had "no powers" to give employment in exchange for favours.

This comes days after over a dozen opposition parties, including Lalu Prasad's RJD, resolved to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at a crucial meeting in Patna on June 23.

The BJP on Monday demanded the "immediate" dismissal of Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar deputy chief minister and reminded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of his stand that he would not compromise on corruption.

In its second charge sheet, the agency alleged that in order to hide any links between the jobs provided and land purchase, some land parcels were bought in the name of A K Infosystems.

A land parcel was purchased in the name of A K Infosystems for Rs 10.83 lakh in 2007. Subsequently, this land along with some other land parcels purchased by the company were brought under the ownership of Tejashwi Yadav and his mother through transfer of shares at Rs 1 lakh only, the agency alleged.

"At the time of transfer, the company was allegedly owning land parcels purchased at a total cost of Rs 1.77 crore (approx) and it was transferred for a meagre Rs 1 lakh (approx) only. However, the market value of the lands were much more," the spokesperson said.

The payments for the land parcels were mostly shown to be made in cash, while there were also instances of transfer of land through gift deeds, the agency alleged.

The CBI also alleged that a 1.05 lakh square feet plot in Patna was acquired by Lalu Prasad's family members by making payments to the sellers in cash.