CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsCBI files charge sheet against Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi, others in land for jobs case

CBI files charge sheet against Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi, others in land for jobs case

CBI files charge sheet against Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi, others in land for jobs case
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 7:21:29 PM IST (Updated)

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the alleged land-for-job scam case in Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi against former Union Minister of Railways Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister of Bihar Rabri Devi, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and several others.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the alleged land-for-job scam case in Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi against former Union Minister of Railways Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister of Bihar Rabri Devi, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and several others.

CBI through its Special Public Prosecutor advocate DP Singh informed the court that a fresh charge sheet is filed in the case, despite a charge sheet having already been filed because the alleged act is committed with a different modus operandi. The court was also informed that sanctions are awaited against Lalu and three others.
The Yadav family and associates are alleged to have received land parcels as gifts or at discounted rates in exchange for jobs in the Railways.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X