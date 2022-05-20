Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

CBI files case against Lalu Prasad Yadav in 'land for job' scam; raids 17 locations

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

The alleged land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA government, officials said.

CBI files case against Lalu Prasad Yadav in 'land for job' scam; raids 17 locations
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed a fresh case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter on the charge of taking land from aspirants in return for jobs in the railway, officials said on Friday. The CBI is conducting searches at 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar, they said.
The alleged land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA government, officials said.
Tags
Next Article

India to observe Anti-Terrorism Day 2022 tomorrow in a 'befitting manner'

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More