CBI files case against Lalu Prasad Yadav in 'land for job' scam; raids 17 locations

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed a fresh case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter on the charge of taking land from aspirants in return for jobs in the railway, officials said on Friday. The CBI is conducting searches at 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar, they said.

The alleged land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA government, officials said.