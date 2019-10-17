CBI, ED performing their duties: Amit Shah on allegations of political vendetta

Denying accusations that the Narendra Modi government is using CBI and ED to silence its rivals, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the probe agencies were performing their duties and that those who feel wronged can challenge the investigations in courts.

"Our constitution gives us that right. You can challenge it. They should go to court and they are going. If the court is not supporting their claims then how is it political?" said Shah in an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government is often accused of putting agencies after rival politicians. In one of the most recent cases, the Congress accused the Modi government of using the CBI, ED and "sections of a spineless media" to character assassinate P Chidambaram, after the former finance minister was arrested in the INX Media case.

When asked why the same actions were not seen against some BJP leaders as were seen in the case of Chidambaram, D K Shivakumar and former aviation minister Praful Patel, Shah said, "A lot of FIRs were registered during the UPA regime. We are investigating the matter and are accused of political vendetta. If it would have been vendetta, then why would this have taken 6 years? Wouldn't we have taken them into custody in one and a half years using some means?"

"There was a FIR against Sonia Gandhi by a private complainant, Subramanian Swamy. She got out on bail. Which election was going on at that time? P Chidambaram was arrested. Which election was going on then? There was no election. DK Shivakumar was arrested and no election was going on there as well," added Shah.

When asked what he thinks about his arrest while P Chidambaram served as the home minister, Shah said that it was a case of political vendetta.

"When that FIR was filed against me, I approached the high court. The court in a month said that there is no prima facie case against me. I came out free. They could not frame charges against me. The supreme court then said that it is a clear cut case of political vendetta."