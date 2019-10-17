Politics
CBI, ED performing their duties: Amit Shah on allegations of political vendetta
Updated : October 17, 2019 01:18 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the probe agencies were performing their duties and that those who feel wronged can challenge the investigations in courts.
The Narendra Modi-led NDA government is often accused of putting agencies after rival politicians.
When asked what he thinks about his arrest while P Chidambaram served as the home minister, Shah said that it was a case of political vendetta.
