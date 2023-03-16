CBI books Manish Sisodia over irregularities in government's feedback unit

The FIR states that the Feedback Unit, in addition to collecting the mandated information, also collected political intelligence, which accounted for about 40 percent of the total reports generated by it and was beyond the scope and ambit of functions.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against seven people including former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP Leader Manish Sisodia in connection with a snooping case related to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) alleged Feedback Unit (FBU).

The FIR, which was lodged on March 14, has booked Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act after the Home Ministry gave its prosecution sanction to book the AAP leader.

According to the agency, the other accused booked have been identified as Sukesh Kumar Jain, the then Secretary Vigilance in Delhi government, Rakesh Kumar Sinha, retired DIG of CISF – the then Special Advisor to the Chief Minister and Joint Director (FBU), Pradeep Kumar Punj, retired Joint Deputy Director of Intelligence Bureau – the then Deputy Director (FBU), Satish Khetrapal, retired Assistant Commandant of CISF – working as Feedback Officer, Gopal Mohan, Advisor Anti-corruption to the CM of Delhi and unknown others.

The FIR states that the said FBU, in addition to collecting the mandated information, also collected political intelligence, which accounted for about 40 percent of the total reports generated by it and was beyond the scope and ambit of functions for which it was manifestly created.

The inquiry also revealed that Sisodia gave approval for the special allowance for FBU on a proposal moved by PK Punj via a note dated April 22, 2016. As described above the unlawful manner of creation and working of the FBU has caused wrongful loss to the government exchequer to the tune of approximately Rs 36 lakh, the complainant added.

"The mandate of the FBU was to collect relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of various departments/autonomous bodies/institutions/entities etc. in the jurisdiction of Delhi government and to conduct trap cases," FIR said.

Accordingly, the Secretary (Vigilance) was directed to submit a detailed proposal for setting up of FBU. The posts being created for FBU were proposed to be initially manned by serving as well as retired personnel. Later, the Secretary (Vigilance) submitted a detailed proposal for setting up FBU, which was approved by the Chief Minister on October 28, 2015, and as per the approval of the Delhi CM, FBU was asked to report to Secretary (Vigilance), the FIR added.

The enquiry revealed that the FBU was willfully created, staffed, funded and incentivised out of public exchequer in an irregular manner by Manish Sisodia, Dy CM of Delhi and Sukesh Jain, the then Secretary Vigilance, along with RK Sinha, (Retired DIG, CISF), working as Special Advisor to the CM and Joint Director, FBU, GNCTD, and PK Punj, (Retired Jt. Deputy Director, IB), working as Deputy Director, FBU, GNCTD in violation of rules and regulations and without mandatory approvals, by abuse of their official position and with a dishonest intention to utilise the FBU for purposes other than those for which it was manifestly created.

All the accused have been booked under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code along with 403, 409, 468, 471 & 477-A and other relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.