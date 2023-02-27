After Manish Sisodia’s arrest in the Excise Policy case, sources say that probe has revealed that profit margin of wholesalers was increased from five percent under earlier excise policy to 12 percent on the insistence of accused businessmen

After the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest in the Excise Policy case on February 26, sources told CNBC-TV18 that probe has revealed that the profit margin of wholesalers was increased from 5 percent under earlier excise policy to 12 percent on the insistence of accused businessmen.

According to sources, the report of an expert committee on the excise policy was completely changed by constituting a Group of Ministers (GoM) and concealing an earlier note. They added that the firms and businessmen accused in the case also paid bribes to have a favorable excise policy.

The developments came shortly after Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.

Sisodia will be taken for a medical examination on February 27.

Following the Deputy CM’s arrest last evening, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a statement calling it a ‘black day for democracy’ and Sisodia's arrest has caused a “huge stir in the political circles of the country with BJP receiving flak over its vendetta politics.”

AAP leader Sanjay Singh went on to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sinning against lakhs of children in Delhi and said that God would not forgive him.

In a letter to Delhiites before Sisodia left for the CBI office for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case on Sunday, he said, “I might have to stay in jail for a few months, but I am not worried about it at all." He said false allegations have been levelled against him and he is confident that he will be cleared of all charges in court.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared Sisodia's letter on Twitter and said his deputy was innocent and termed the arrest "dirty politics".

Manish is innocent . His arrest is dirty politics. It has angered people quite a lot. People are watching everything. People now understand everything and will give reply to this. It will boost our spirit and our struggle will only get stronger," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The officials from the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch interrogated the minister about several aspects of the excise policy, his purported association with Dinesh Arora and other individuals named in the FIR, as well as details of message exchanges from multiple phones, among other topics.

The CBI investigators found Sisodia's responses unsatisfactory and they claimed he was uncooperative during the probe and was avoiding providing clarifications on crucial points, leading to his arrest.

Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann visited Sisodia's residence to meet his family members after the arrest. Kejriwal said the AAP will take responsibility for the family of his deputy, as his wife has been suffering from multiple sclerosis.

Apart from Sisodia, CBI has also named several others as accused in the FIR. These include Arva Gopi Krishna, the former commissioner of excise, Anand Tiwari, the former deputy commissioner of excise, Pankaj Bhatnagar, the assistant commissioner of excise, Vijay Nair, the former CEO of Only Much Louder (an entertainment and event management company), Manoj Rai, a former employee of Pernod Ricard, Amandeep Dhal, the director of Brindco Sales Pvt. Ltd, and Sameer Mahendru, the managing director of Indospirit Group.

Sisodia's arrest, one of the most high-profile actions against an opposition leader, comes after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi's then health minister, in June last year.

Both ministers have led what the Aam Aadmi Party describes as the successful transformation of Delhi's education and health services, contributing to the party's popularity and continued electoral success.