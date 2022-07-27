The Central Bureau of India (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Bhola Yadav, then Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, in connection with the land-for-jobs scam. The CBI produced Bhola Yadav in a Delhi court. It also conducted raids at four places belonging to Bhola in Patna and Darbhanga.

Bhola was questioned by the CBI in connection with the scam, in which land measuring over one lakh square feet belonging to job aspirants' families in Patna was allegedly purchased or transferred to Prasad's family members in return for group-D jobs in the railways. The CBI suspects that Bhola had played a crucial role in facilitating the jobs and later, the transfer of land to Prasad's family.

Bhola even took a plunge in electoral politics and won the Bahadurpur seat in Darbhanga in the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls on an RJD ticket. In 2020 polls, he lost elections from Hayaghat seat in the same district.

The CBI had filed the FIR on May 18 against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, in addition to 12 people who were given jobs in the railway zones of Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur, the officials said. The agency has alleged that land measuring about 1.05 lakh square feet in Patna was acquired by Lalu's family members by making payments to the sellers in cash.

"The current value of the above said seven parcels of land, including the land acquired through gift deeds, as per the existing circle rate is about Rs 4.39 crore.... Enquiry has revealed that the parcel of land, which was directly purchased by the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav from the sellers, was purchased at lower rates than the prevailing circle rates," the FIR has alleged.

It said people were appointed in the railways without any advertisement or public notice issued for the purpose on the basis of forged documents. The agency had also carried out searches at Prasad's residence in Patna and other locations on May 20.

Bhola served as OSD to Lalu Yadav during 2005-09, they said.

With inputs from PTI