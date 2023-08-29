Cauvery water dispute: Karnataka doesn't have water for release to Tamil Nadu, says BJP

There is no end to politics over Cauvery water sharing as both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu knocking the doors of the Supreme Court over the dispute. Even though the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu daily for 15 days, both the states are still unsatisfied with the move.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Basavaraj Ingin from Karnataka said the order will push farmers into a debt trap as the state does not have enough water. "The recent order of CWRC to the Karnataka government is nothing but pushing farmers into a debt trap. When there is no water in Karnataka, besides Cauvery, the question of releasing water should not have arisen. Now the state government will have to struggle hard."

Meanwhile, AS Munavar, General Secretary of Tamil Maanila Congress, said the Karnataka government will not follow the order. "This is a victory for delta farmers. But at the same time, the Karnataka government will not obey the instruction because in Tamil Nadu we don't have a bold chief minister. That is why this (Cauvery issue) happened. Had he been a bold CM, he would have got the water without any commission or court's direction," he said

The CWRC has issued an interim order to Karnataka directing the state to release 5,000 cusecs of water daily for the next 15 days. The order mandates the additional release of 3,100 cusecs beyond the current 1,900 cusecs being released to Tamil Nadu. This will result in a total of 5,000 cusecs of water to be recorded at the Biligundlu measuring station.

On August 25, the Supreme Court had refused to pass any order on the Tamil Nadu government's plea seeking release of 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily by Karnataka for irrigating the standing crops. The matter will be taken up for consideration on September 1.