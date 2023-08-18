Cauvery water dispute | Karnataka to approach authority over order to release water to TN

There is no end to politics over Cauvery water dispute. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the state government will approach the Cauvery Water Management Authority requesting it to reconsider its order to release 10,000 cusecs of water everyday for the next 15 days to Tamil Nadu.

Shivakumar said there have been inadequate rains this year and the state is facing a drought. "We have received less rain this time. There is a situation of drought. If there were adequate rains, Karnataka would have released water but there are no rains now. So, there is a big difficulty. More than crops, water for drinking purpose is a major challenge for us," Shivakumar said.

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy hit out at the Congress government over sharing the water with Tamil Nadu. "With the shortage of water for our own farming community, why is it necessary for us to oblige the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Board? Why is the Tamil Nadu government expanding the area of cultivation every year? Why is it necessary for us (Karnataka) to release the water?" Kumaraswamy asked.

The Supreme Court had fixed the share of water to be delivered by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu at Billigundulu, on the inter-state border, as per the monthly schedule. In the current 2023-2024 water year, Karnataka has released only 11.6 tmc ft of water, as against 40.4 tmc ft due at Billigundulu from 1 June to 31 July, 2023.

SC ruling on Cauvery water sharing

The Supreme Court had in 2018 ruling allotted 419 TMC of the total 740 TMC of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, with 270 TMC allocated to Karnataka, 30 TMC to Kerala, 7 TMC to Puducherry, and 10 TMC for environmental protection.

With inputs from PTI