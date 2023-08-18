Cauvery Water Dispute: Here’s why decades old issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has resurfaced again

The Cauvery water-sharing dispute has once again flared up between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka after the MK Stalin-led DMK government approached the Supreme Court in the matter seeking a direction to the neighbouring state to release 24,000 cusecs of water.

The Tamil Nadu government has accused Karnataka of not releasing water from the river. The DMK government has said it was unanimously decided in a Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee meeting that 15,000 cusecs per day would be released by Karnataka for 15 days to Tamil Nadu. However, Karnataka has released only a reduced quantum of 8,000 cusecs, the Tamil Nadu government alleged.

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimuruga said that Karnataka has no ‘heart' to share water with the state and this has been the stance of the government ever since the dispute started decades ago, PTI reported.

What is the Cauvery dispute about?

The Cauvery water-sharing dispute has been a controversial issue between the two southern states for decades. The Centre formed the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) on June 2, 1990, to adjudicate disputes between Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry with respect to the water-sharing capacities.

In 2018, the Supreme Court, in a ruling, allotted 419 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of the Cauvery river’s total 740 TMC water to Tamil Nadu. A total of 270 TMC was allocated to Karnataka. Kerala got 30 TMC, Puducherry 7 TMC, and 10 TMC was kept aside for environmental protection.

A monthly schedule is in place for Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, as per The Hindu. Karnataka has to provide 177.25 TMC to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu in a 'normal' water year (June to May). From this, 123.14 TMC has to be released during June to September, which is also the time period of the southwest monsoon. When the monsoon yields lower rainfall than expected, the water dispute flares up.

What is Karnataka’s stance on the matter?

Deficient rainfall in the Cauvery catchment area has led the Karnataka government to advise farmers about halting their sowing activities due to non-availability of adequate water storage needed for irrigation, the News Minute reported. Despite substantial waterfall in July, the region is facing a water crisis. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated that Karnataka is not in a position to release extra water.

The conflicting positions of the two states have led to protests in parts of Karnataka. Farmers in Srirangapatna called for an immediate cessation of water release on August 16.

Farmers associated with the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha had blocked the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on July 19, seeking water release to the Visvesvaraya canal, crucial for irrigation in the Mysuru and Mandya districts. A similar situation had occurred in 2016 leading to massive protests across Karnataka.