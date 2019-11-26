Cartosat-3: The 26-hour countdown for the launch begins
Updated : November 26, 2019 02:45 PM IST
The 26-hour countdown for the launch of Cartosat-3 using PSLV-XL began at 7.28 am on Tuesday.
The rocket is scheduled to blast off from the second launch pad at 9.28 am on Wednesday.
According to ISRO, the Cartosat-3 is an advanced agile satellite to obtain panchromatic and multispectral imagery with an operational life of five years.
