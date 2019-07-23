#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Can't stop China in disputed seas, says Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

Updated : July 23, 2019 11:35 AM IST

Critics have repeatedly criticized Duterte, who has nurtured friendly ties with Beijing, for not standing up to China's aggressive behaviour in the disputed waters.
On his battle against illegal drugs and corruption, Duterte asked Congress to reinstate the death penalty for drug-related heinous crimes and economic plunder.
cnbc two logos
