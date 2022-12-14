"Can't blame opposition for bringing up dynasty," says Udhayanidhi Stalin after swearing-in

The DMK’s heir apparent, also a well-known Kollywood actor, clarified that he was “done with acting”, as he begins a new political innings.

In a move aimed at sending a clear message on the DMK's succession plans, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and MLA from Chepauk, was sworn in as a Tamil Nadu cabinet minister

As reported earlier citing sources, Udhayanidhi took charge of the sports and youth welfare department. He spoke exclusively to Network 18 soon after, responding to accusations of nepotism surrounding his appointment as minister.

"Dynasty has always been a criticism and the only way I can prove (myself) is through my work," he said. For context, the BJP's Tamil Nadu president, K Annamalai hit out at the DMK a week ago over plans to elevate Udhayanidhi as a minister, even sarcastically referring to him as the crown prince.

"I can't blame them (Opposition)," responded Udhayanidhi, "They said the same thing when I was made Youth Wing Secretary and when I was nominated to contest elections from Chepauk, so I was expecting it. I’ve been trying to do my best; I will keep trying."

'Done with acting'

Another criticism levelled against the politician and the DMK's heir apparent is that he juggles multiple roles — actor, producer and now, elected minister. However, amid reports that he is filming for two more films, Udhayanidhi clarified that he was done with the movies.

"I’m done with acting — I’ve completed my last film," he said, "I have some production work to do with Kamal (Haasan) sir, I've already informed him and he wished me well. So, ‘Maamannan’ will be my last film."

For the moment, Udhayanidhi will get down to focusing on the sports department in the state. One of the DMK's poll promises was to develop a small sports stadium for every constituency in Tamil Nadu. "I have plenty of plans, but I want to start work on that," he signed off.