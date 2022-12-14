English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics News

"Can't blame opposition for bringing up dynasty," says Udhayanidhi Stalin after swearing-in

"Can't blame opposition for bringing up dynasty," says Udhayanidhi Stalin after swearing-in

"Can't blame opposition for bringing up dynasty," says Udhayanidhi Stalin after swearing-in
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jude Sannith  Dec 14, 2022 4:13:23 PM IST (Published)

The DMK’s heir apparent, also a well-known Kollywood actor, clarified that he was “done with acting”, as he begins a new political innings.

In a move aimed at sending a clear message on the DMK's succession plans, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and MLA from Chepauk, was sworn in as a Tamil Nadu cabinet minister.

Recommended Articles

View All
Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

IST3 Min(s) Read

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

IST3 Min(s) Read

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

IST9 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Will government abolish tax exemptions?

Budget 2023: Will government abolish tax exemptions?

IST2 Min(s) Read


As reported earlier citing sources, Udhayanidhi took charge of the sports and youth welfare department. He spoke exclusively to Network 18 soon after, responding to accusations of nepotism surrounding his appointment as minister.
"Dynasty has always been a criticism and the only way I can prove (myself) is through my work," he said. For context, the BJP's Tamil Nadu president, K Annamalai hit out at the DMK a week ago over plans to elevate Udhayanidhi as a minister, even sarcastically referring to him as the crown prince.
Also Read: Godrej Agrovet sells nearly 4 acres of land in Ambattur near Chennai for Rs 71.36 crore
"I can't blame them (Opposition)," responded Udhayanidhi, "They said the same thing when I was made Youth Wing Secretary and when I was nominated to contest elections from Chepauk, so I was expecting it. I’ve been trying to do my best; I will keep trying."
'Done with acting'
Another criticism levelled against the politician and the DMK's heir apparent is that he juggles multiple roles — actor, producer and now, elected minister. However, amid reports that he is filming for two more films, Udhayanidhi clarified that he was done with the movies.
"I’m done with acting — I’ve completed my last film," he said, "I have some production work to do with Kamal (Haasan) sir, I've already informed him and he wished me well. So, ‘Maamannan’ will be my last film."
Also Read: CapitaLand India Trust to invest Rs 1,940 crore to develop data centre project in Chennai
For the moment, Udhayanidhi will get down to focusing on the sports department in the state. One of the DMK's poll promises was to develop a small sports stadium for every constituency in Tamil Nadu. "I have plenty of plans, but I want to start work on that," he signed off.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

MK StalinTamil Nadu

Next Article

Himachal Pradesh polls: Congress releases second list of 17 candidates