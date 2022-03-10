Canacona Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Canacona Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin

Canacona is an assembly constituency in South Goa district. The Canacona legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Canacona was won by Isidore Aleixinho Fernandes of the INC. He defeated BJP's Vijay Pai Khot.

Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Ramesh Bombo Tawadkar.In the 2017 assembly polls, Isidore Aleixinho Fernandes garnered 10853 votes, securing 38.1 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2108 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.4 percent.

The total number of voters in the Canacona constituency stands at 33884 with 16543 male voters and 17341 female voters.