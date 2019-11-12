#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Can the BJP make a dent in Tamil Nadu?

Updated : November 12, 2019 11:29 AM IST

The BJP seems determined to make a mark in Tamil Nadu, one of the last big states to have resisted its political charm so far.  And leading the overtures, as it happens with the BJP these days, is Prime Minister Marendra Modi.
No state has found as many mentions in Modi’s political statements since the May general election results as Tamil Nadu has.
The difficulty of the BJP’s task can be gauged by the GoBackModi hashtag that was trending all day on Twitter when the prime minister arrived in Chennai to receive the Chinese president on his last India visit.
