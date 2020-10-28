  • SENSEX
Can Nitish Kumar rewrite history in Bihar elections 2020?

Updated : October 28, 2020 07:23 AM IST

A defeat for Nitish and the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) led alliance will be largely in line with the past trends.
If the ruling JDU-BJP alliance under Nitish wins a fourth term, the JDU will join the list of chief ministers like Naveen Patnaik in Odisha, Manik Sarkar in Tripura, Jyoti Basu in West Bengal or Pawan Chamling in Sikkim.
