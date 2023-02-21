Call us Shiv Sena, says Shinde group, refuses Sena Bhavan, funds of Uddhav camp

Maharashtra cabinet minister Deepak Kesarkar said the Shinde camp is not interested in taking over the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai’s Dadar or any other property linked to the rival camp headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena has asked media to call them “Shiv Sena” and not as "Shinde camp", asserting their right over the party name days after the Election Commission acknowledged its claim to being the original party in the dispute with Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

Party secretary Sanjay Bhaurao More sent a letter requesting media houses to refer to them as Shiv Sena on Tuesday evening ahead of the party's first national executive meeting.

“As per the order of the Election Commission of India, instead of referring as Shinde camp, it should be described as Shiv Sena. A detailed information should be given to your representatives for further coverage,” the letter said.

Earlier, the Shinde group was referred to as Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray group was referred as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

The division came about after Eknath Shinde led a rebellion in Shiv Sena, causing the NCP-Congress backed Uddhav Thackeray government to fall last year.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Deepak Kesarkar said the Shinde camp is not interested in taking over the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai’s Dadar or any other property linked to the rival camp headed by Uddhav Thackeray, who he claimed, was trying to gain sympathy over the issue after an Election Commission ruling.

Kesarkar said his outfit is not even interested in laying claim to party funds after the EC recognised their group as the real Shiv Sena and allotted it the "bow and arrow" poll symbol.

Kesarkar said that the school of thoughts advanced by Sena founder late Bal Thackeray was their real asset.

Speaking to reporters here, Kesarkar said, “There is a gross misconception that we are going to take over the Shiv Sena Bhavan or any other property linked to Uddhav Thackeray. We are not even interested in party funds.”

“Uddhav Thackeray is trying to gain sympathy out of the issue. We do not want anything as we have thoughts of late Balasaheb Thackeray with us," said the School Education Minister.

On being asked about reports that party funds were being transferred by Thackeray camp to some other bank accounts, Kesarkar said, “It was wrong to transfer the money to some personal bank accounts. These funds were raised from contributions of ordinary party workers."

