Several legislators in the US have called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump over his role to incite rioters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday overnight in an attempt to overturn the presidential election.

Republican Senator from Utah Mitt Romney, a vocal voice against Trump within the Republican Party called the incident an "insurrection" while addressing from the Senate floor. Romney also urged his "Republican colleagues to drop their objections against the Electoral College votes and inform their constituents of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election."

Democrat representative Ilhan Omar tweeted that Trump should be "impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate," to preserve our "Republic." The Huffington Post reported that she's drawing up articles of impeachment.

Likewise, the Republican governor of Vermont, Phil Scott, called for Trump to resign or be removed from office in a series of tweets Wednesday evening.

CNN reported that the members of the House Judiciary Committee are urging Vice President Mike Pence and members from President Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution and remove Trump from office.

Newly elected Representative Mondaire Jones got it exactly right when he declared, “Donald Trump has incited violence against the legislative branch of the United States Government and must be impeached again,” the Nation reported.