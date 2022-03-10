0

Calangute Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Calangute Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Calangute Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Calangute constituency of Goa including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Calangute is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.
The Calangute legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Calangute was won by Michael Vincent Lobo of the BJP. He defeated INC's Joseph Robert Sequeira. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Michael Vincent Lobo.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Michael Vincent Lobo garnered 11136 votes, securing 55.45 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3825 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.05 percent.
The total number of voters in the Calangute constituency stands at 25389 with 12389 male voters and 13000 female voters.
The Calangute constituency has a literacy level of 89.57 percent.
