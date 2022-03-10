Caimpiyarganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Caimpiyarganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Caimpiyarganj is an assembly constituency in the Gorakhpur district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Caimpiyarganj legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Caimpiyarganj was won by Fateh Bahadur of the BJP.

He defeated INC's Chinta Yadav.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by NCP's Fateh Bahadur.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Fateh Bahadur garnered 91636 votes, securing 42.29 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 32854 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.16 percent.

