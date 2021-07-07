Cabinet reshuffle: A look at probable composition of Modi's new team

As many as 43 leaders are expected to take oath as Union Ministers in the Cabinet expansion, to be held on Wednesday evening. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sononwal , Pritam Munde, Narayan Rane were some of the leaders who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle.

Also, ministers Hardeep Puri, Anurag Thakur, Mansukh Mandaviya, Purshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy were seen at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg hinting at their possible elevation. There have been a series of resignations that include the names of Ramesh Pokhriyal, Santosh Gangwar, Debasree Choudhari, Raosaheb Danve Patil among others.

Here's the probable composition of the new Cabinet

Caste composition

- 12 ministers are likely from the Scheduled Caste community

- 8 ministers from the Scheduled Tribe community

- 27 from Other Backward Classes

- 5 ministers from minorities – Muslim -1, Sikh -1, Christian-1, Buddhists - 2

- 29 ministers from other communities

Women representation

11 women ministers, including two in the Union Cabinet.

Age and experience

- The average age of the entire council will be 58 years after the reshuffle.

- 14 ministers will be below 50 years of age including 6 Cabinet Ministers

In terms of experience, 46 ministers with experience of being Central Ministers, 23 who have been MPs for three or more terms

- Four former Chief Ministers

- 8 former ministers in state governments

- 39 former MLAs

Professionals

Lawyers - 13

Doctors - 6

Engineers - 5

Civil servants - 7

Ministers will be from 25 states and union territories, including five from North East.