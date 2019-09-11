#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Cabinet likely to approve ordinance to ban e-cigarettes

Updated : September 11, 2019 07:47 AM IST

Taking up a proposal from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Union Cabinet may, in its meeting on Wednesday, approve an ordinance to ban manufacturing and sale of e-cigarettes.
The health ministry has proposed to make production, manufacturing, import, export, transport, sale, distribution or advertisements of e-cigarettes a cognizable offence.
The draft ordinance also makes storage of e-cigarettes punishable with jail term up to six months and fine up to Rs 50,000 or both.
