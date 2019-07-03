Cabinet gives nod for privatisation of 3 airports, MSP hike for kharif crops

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for the privatisation of the Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru airports as well as to hike the minimum support price (MSP) for kharif crops.

The decisions were revealed by Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar during Cabinet briefing.

The Cabinet has also given its go ahead for the wage code Bill. The Bill will subsume 44 labour laws with certain amendments and is a bid to bring a fresh wave of reforms in the sector.