Cabinet expansion: Who are the 36 new members of Team Modi?

Thirty-six fresh faces were added to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brand new Union Cabinet. Forty-three ministers took oath on July 7 at the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the expansion of PM Modi’s Council of Ministers.

Here’s the list of the new ministers:

1) Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation

The son of late Madhavrao Scindia and a scion of the Gwalior royal family, he is an alumnus of Harvard and Stanford. Scindia had been a junior Union minister for communications and information technology in 2006 in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. In 2020, he rebelled and helped topple the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, paving the way for the return of the BJP in the state, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the chief minister. His grandmother Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia was one of the founding members of the BJP.

2) Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and AYUSH

The former Assam chief minister made way for Himanta Biswa Sarma to take over as the new CM after the recent elections. Sonowal joined the BJP in 2011 and was the Union minister of youth affairs and sports in the first term of the BJP government. He was a former president of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

3) Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology

Ashwini Vaishnaw is an IAS office (1994-batch) of the Odisha cadre. He has an MTech degree from IIT Kanpur and an MBA from Wharton. He worked as deputy secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) during the term of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He entered the Rajya Sabha in 2019.

4) Pashupati Kumar Paras, Minister of Food Processing Industries

Paras, the younger brother of former Union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan, led a coup last month in the Lok Janshakti Party against his nephew Chirag Paswan. He is a member of Parliament (MP) and was a minister -- after winning his seventh term -- in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government in 2017.

5) Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Minister of Steel

An IAS officer, the National President of JDU and a Rajya Sabha member, Singh had taken voluntary retirement 11 years ago. He was the personal secretary of Nitish Kumar when he was the railways minister.

6) Narayan Tatu Rane, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

He is a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra and has been a six-time member of legislative assembly (MLA) and one-time member of legislative council (MLC). He served as chief minister of Maharashtra in the Shiv Sena government. He was with the income tax department for 13 years.

7) Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

He has a PhD in child labour from Dr Harisingh Gour University. This seventh-term MP from Madhya Pradesh served as Union minister of state for women and child development and minority affairs in the Modi government.

8) Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Labour and Employment

This second term Rajya Sabha MP has an LLB degree. He was an advocate in the Supreme Court and served as government counsel for key commissions.

9) Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State of Finance

This six-time MP from Uttar Pradesh was the deputy mayor of Gorakhpur.

10) Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology

The MP from Karnataka is a technocrat and entrepreneur. He was a senior design engineer in Intel. He joined the BJP in 2016. He has been a member of many standing committees including the one on GST. He is the vice-chairman of NDA's Kerala unit.

11) B.L. Varma, Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region and Cooperation

He is a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh. He has a master's degree from Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, and was an LIC agent. He became BJP's chief of the Bareilly-Rohilkhand unit.

12) Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

He has an MA and LLB degree from Bundelkhand University, Uttar Pradesh. He is serving his fifth term as MP.

13) Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State of External Affairs and Culture

This law graduate from Delhi University is serving her second term as MP. She was a member of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation. She is a Supreme Court lawyer and a social worker.

14) Annapurna Devi, Minister of State of Education

This first-time MP and four-time MLA from Jharkhand served as Cabinet minister in the state government and held portfolios such as irrigation, women and child welfare and registration.

15) Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

She has a master’s in social work and has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since a young age. She is a two-time MP from Karnataka and a former minister in the state government.

16) Anupriya Patel, Minister of State of Commerce and Industry

She is the President of Apna Dal and daughter of party founder Sonelal Patel, a two-time MP from Uttar Pradesh. She was a junior minister in the PM Modi’s first term.

17) Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Minister of State of Textiles and Railways

The Surat MP is serving her third term. She has been a corporator in Surat municipality and is a member of the Gujarat Social Welfare Board.

18) S.P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State of Law and Justice

He has a law degree and a PhD in military science. This MP from Agra has been part of the Samajwadi Party before joining the BJP and becoming a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

19) A. Narayanaswamy, Minister of State of Social Justice and Empowerment

This first-time MP from Karnataka has been elected as MLA four times. He was a Cabinet minister in the Karnataka government.

20) Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State of Housing and Urban Affairs

This BSc graduate is serving his second term as MP from Uttar Pradesh. He has been a minister of state in UP state government.

21) Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State of Defence and Tourism

He is a law graduate and is serving his first term as MP. He has been a three-time MLA and held portfolios such as parliamentary affairs, health, disaster and excise in the Uttarakhand government.

22) Ajay Kumar, Minister of State of Home Affairs

This law graduate from Kanpur University is serving his second term as MP from Uttar Pradesh.

23) Chauhan Devusinh, Minister of State of Communications

He holds a diploma in electrical engineering from Porbandar. This Lok Sabha MP from Kheda in Gujarat is serving his second term. He has been a two-time MLA. He was an engineer with All India Radio.

24) Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State of New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilisers

He has a BTech degree in mechanical engineering. This Lok Sabha member from Bidar is serving his second term as MP.

25) Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Minister of State of Panchayati Raj

This MP from Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, is serving his second term. He served as sarpanch of Dive-Anjur gram panchayat and president of Thane Zilla Parishad.

26) Pratima Bhoumik, Minister of State of Social Justice and Empowerment

She has a degree in bio-science from Tripura University. She is serving her first term as MP.

27) Dr Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State of Education

Sarkar did his MBBS from Calcutta University. He is a first-time MP from Bankura in West Bengal. He has been associated with the Ramakrishna Mission.

28) Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Minister of State of Finance

He has an MBBS MS (general surgery), MCh (paediatric surgery) and FCPS (general surgery). This first-time MP from Marathwada Maharashtra served as mayor of Aurangabad municipality.

29) Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State of External Affairs and Education

He has an MA degree and a PhD in geography from Guwahati University. He is a first-term MP from inner Manipur. He was a geography professor and a former director of the College Department Council in Manipur University.

30) Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State of Health and Family Welfare

She holds an MBBS degree and is a first-time MP from Dindori in Maharashtra. She served as a member of Nashik Zilla Parishad.

31) Bishweswar Tudu, Minister of State of Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti

He holds a diploma in electrical engineering. He is a first-time MP from Mayurbhanj in Odisha. He worked as a senior engineer in the Water Resources Department.

32) Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

He is a first-time MP from Bongaon in West Bengal. He is a senior leader of the Matua community. He has a BA degree and a diploma in hospitality management.

33) Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State of Women and Child Development and AYUSH

He has done his MD in general medicine and therapeutics from Gujarat University. He is a first-time MP from Surendranagar, Gujarat. He was a cardiologist and professor of medicine.

34) John Barla, Minister of State of Minority Affairs

He started as tea garden worker at 14 years. He is a first-time MP from Alipurduar in West Bengal. He worked hard for the rights of tea garden workers in North Bengal and Assam for 20 years.

35) L. Murugan, Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Information and Broadcasting

He has an LLM and PhD from Madras University. He practised as a lawyer in Madras High Court for 15 years. He was the vice-chairman of the National Commission of Scheduled Castes from 2017 to 2020.

36) Nishith Pramanik, Minister of State of Home Affairs, Youth Affairs and Sports

He has a BCA (bachelor of computer application) degree. He was an assistant teacher in a primary school. This MP from Cooch Behar is serving his first term.