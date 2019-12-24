Cabinet Committee on Security approves creation of post of Chief of Defence Staff
Updated : December 24, 2019 05:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 announced that India will have a CDS as head of the tri-services
An Implementation Committee headed by Ajit Doval was appointed to finalise an enabling framework and determine the exact responsibilities for the CDS
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more