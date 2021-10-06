Cabinet clears Mega Investment Textile Parks (MITRA) scheme: Sources

The Union Cabinet is likely to have cleared the Mega Investment Textile Parks (MITRA) Scheme, sources told CNBC-TV18. The government had announced seven meta textile parks in the Union Budget for FY22.

The Union Cabinet is likely to have cleared the Mega Investment Textile Parks (MITRA) Scheme, sources told CNBC-TV18 exclusively. The government had announced seven meta textile parks in the Union Budget for financial year 2021-22. The move was aimed at boosting global competitiveness in textiles, and promoting exports and employment in the sector.

These parks will be set up over three years, and will come with a plug-and-play facility for investors, enabling them to set up their business with relative ease, the sources said.

The government will invite expressions of interest (EoI) from several states to set up these parks within the next one month, and their selection will be carried out using the challenge method, they said.

On a preliminary basis, states such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have shown interest in setting up the textile parks.

While there is a fixed criterion of allocating a minimum of 1,000 acres of land, the other criteria will be evaluated after the government studies the EoI submitted by states, the sources said.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has set a target of textile exports of $44 billion for the current fiscal year, and $100 billion for the next five years.

