  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower as pandemic fears grow
Asian stocks extend losses as coronavirus fears grow
Oil rises on short-covering despite growing fears over coronavirus
Rupee opens higher at 71.85 against dollar
Home Politics
Politics

Cabinet approves surrogacy bill; now allows widows, divorcee to be surrogate mothers

Updated : February 27, 2020 08:09 AM IST

The bill incorporated all recommendations made by 23-member Rajya Sabha Select Committee, which studied an earlier version of the draft legislation.
In place of "close relative", the bill has now proposed that the surrogate mother should be "willing" woman.
The Cabinet has also decided that the insurance cover of the surrogate mother which was proposed for 16 months would be increased to 36 months.
Cabinet approves surrogacy bill; now allows widows, divorcee to be surrogate mothers

You May Also Like

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

SBI conducts mega e-auction of 1,000 properties across the country

SBI conducts mega e-auction of 1,000 properties across the country

Indian retail market to reach $1 trillion by 2025, says report

Indian retail market to reach $1 trillion by 2025, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement