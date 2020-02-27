Politics Cabinet approves surrogacy bill; now allows widows, divorcee to be surrogate mothers Updated : February 27, 2020 08:09 AM IST The bill incorporated all recommendations made by 23-member Rajya Sabha Select Committee, which studied an earlier version of the draft legislation. In place of "close relative", the bill has now proposed that the surrogate mother should be "willing" woman. The Cabinet has also decided that the insurance cover of the surrogate mother which was proposed for 16 months would be increased to 36 months.