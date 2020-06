The Centre on Monday raised the Minimum support prices (MSP) for 14 Kharif crops by 50- 83 percent, to provide relief to the farmers. The decision was announced by Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari and Narendra Tomar during the media briefing in Delhi on Union Cabinet's decisions.

Accordingly, the MSP for Paddy has been decided at Rs 1,886, for jowar at Rs 2,620, while Bajra is at Rs 2,150.

The government has also procured 360 lakh metric tonne wheat, while the procurement of pulses is also on currently, Tomar said.