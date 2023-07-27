The bill to replace the ordinance was approved during a Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday, July 25, cleared the bill to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance promulgated in May on the control of services in the national capital. The ordinance has been a major point of contention between the Aravind Kejriwal-led Delhi government and the Centre. The ordinance aimed at creating a new authoritative body which will have a final word over the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

The bill to replace the ordinance was approved during a Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session.

Prior to the May 11 order of the Supreme Court, all matters pertaining to the transfer and posting of the Delhi government officers were subject to the Lieutenant Governor's executive control.

Opposing the ordinance, promulgated by the President on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet on May 19, the Delhi government moved the Supreme Court for an “immediate stay”. Now the matter will come up for hearing before a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday, July 20, referred the petition to a constitution bench.

Notably, various opposition parties, including the Congress, DMK, JD(S), BRS and the Trinamool Congress, have expressed support for AAP on the Delhi ordinance issue.

What is the Delhi Ordinance?

An ordinance is a temporary law issued by the President based on the Union Cabinet's recommendation when Parliament is not in session. A law should be passed to replace the ordinance within six weeks after the next session of Parliament starts.

The Delhi Service Ordinance was issued by the central government on May 19, soon after the Supreme Court granted the elected government power over service matters in Delhi.

The Bill proposes the formation of a National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), a three-member body to be led by the Chief Minister of Delhi. This authority would be in charge of deciding on the transfer and posting of Group-A officers, including civil servants. The NCCSA would also comprise the chief secretary of Delhi and the senior secretary of the home department, with decisions determined by majority vote.

Why is AAP Opposing the Delhi Ordinance?

The formation of a ‘permanent’ National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), with the Chief Minister as head, is the crux of the AAP's objection. The chief secretary would be one of the members and the principal home secretary would be the member secretary.

The NCCSA's decisions concerning civil service officials deputed to the Delhi government, including transfers, postings, prosecution sanctions, disciplinary processes, and vigilance matters, would be determined by a majority vote. Finally, the NCCSA's recommendations would be forwarded to th e Lieutenant Governor (LG) for approval or rejection, thereby putting the LG in a position of having the final word on these matters.

The authority's decisions will be affected by a majority, which indicates that they will be influenced by the Centre. If the NCCSA makes a decision with which the Centre disagrees, the LG will have the authority to overrule it.