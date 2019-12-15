Politics
CAB protests: Bengal govt shuts down internet in parts of state
Updated : December 15, 2019 04:08 PM IST
Making the announcement, a state government statement said the internet services were being shut down in Malda, Murshidabad and Howah districts.
Sporadic incidents of violence continue to be reported from these parts of the state, the police said.
