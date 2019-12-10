Politics
CAB 2019: Need to change notion that one who backs the bill and BJP is patriot, says Uddhav Thackeray
Updated : December 10, 2019 03:48 PM IST
The former National Democratic Alliance ally Shiv Sena supported the CAB 2019 in the Lok Sabha.
Shiv Sena chief also indicated that his party may reconsider its support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019.
The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on Monday.
