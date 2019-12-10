CAB 2019: Need to change notion that one who backs the bill and BJP is patriot, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday challenged the notion that those supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the Citizenship Amendment Bill are patriots. Shiv Sena chief also indicated that his party may reconsider its support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019.

"We need to change notion that one who backs CAB and BJP is patriot," PTI quoted Thackeray as saying.

"Anyone who disagrees is a 'deshdrohi' is their illusion. We have suggested changes in #CitizenshipAmendmentBill we want in Rajya Sabha. It is an illusion that only BJP cares for the country," news agency ANI quoted Thackeray as saying.

The former National Democratic Alliance ally Shiv Sena supported the CAB 2019 in the Lok Sabha.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha passed the bill — which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there.

Meanwhile, the BJP remained confident of the passage of the contentious Bill, which will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

As per the calculations of the BJP's floor managers, the effective strength of the Rajya Sabha is 238. The NDA's current strength is 105 in the House, including 83 members of the BJP, six of Janata Dal (U), three of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one each from LJP and RPI(A) and 11 nominated MPs.

The BJP is in talks with AIADMK which has 11 members, the BJD with seven members, YSRCP with two members and TDP with two members. The saffron party is confident of their support as all these parties had backed the bill in Lok Sabha.

With support of these 22 members, the BJP-led NDA will have the support of 127 members in the House which is above the majority mark of 120.