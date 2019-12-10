#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

CAB 2019: Need to change notion that one who backs the bill and BJP is patriot, says Uddhav Thackeray

Updated : December 10, 2019 03:48 PM IST

The former National Democratic Alliance ally Shiv Sena supported the CAB 2019 in the Lok Sabha.
Shiv Sena chief also indicated that his party may reconsider its support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019.
The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on Monday.
CAB 2019: Need to change notion that one who backs the bill and BJP is patriot, says Uddhav Thackeray
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

YES Bank says favourably considering Citax Holdings' $500 million offer; Erwin Singh Braich's $1.2 billion bid discussed

YES Bank says favourably considering Citax Holdings' $500 million offer; Erwin Singh Braich's $1.2 billion bid discussed

US defends creation of fake school in which many Indian students enrolled

US defends creation of fake school in which many Indian students enrolled

2019 Roundup: Auto sector takes a hit, only 1 stock gave positive returns this year

2019 Roundup: Auto sector takes a hit, only 1 stock gave positive returns this year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV