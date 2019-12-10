#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

CAB 2019: Here is how the global media reported on the controversial bill passed by Lok Sabha

Updated : December 10, 2019 02:01 PM IST

The global media is largely viewing the bill as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government’s attempt to push a Hindu nationalist agenda.
The Bill’s nature and provisions along with protests from the Opposition and other outfits has received the attention of the international media.
The Citizenship Amendment Bill,2019 will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
CAB 2019: Here is how the global media reported on the controversial bill passed by Lok Sabha
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

YES Bank says favourably considering Citax Holdings' $500 million offer; Erwin Singh Braich's $1.2 billion bid discussed

YES Bank says favourably considering Citax Holdings' $500 million offer; Erwin Singh Braich's $1.2 billion bid discussed

US defends creation of fake school in which many Indian students enrolled

US defends creation of fake school in which many Indian students enrolled

2019 Roundup: Auto sector takes a hit, only 1 stock gave positive returns this year

2019 Roundup: Auto sector takes a hit, only 1 stock gave positive returns this year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV