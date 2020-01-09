Politics
CAA: Will hear petitions as soon as violence stops, says Supreme Court
Updated : January 09, 2020 12:28 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear petitions against the legal validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act as soon as violence stops.
The Chief Justice observed that the country is already going through difficult times, and the objective should be to restore peace, and such pleas in the matter do not help the cause.
The bench said that the job of court is to determine validity of a law and it is not its job to declare it constitutional.
