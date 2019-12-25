CAA was Mahatma Gandhi's dream, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

The Citizenship Amendment Act was a dream of Mahatma Gandhi, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday, adding that the law, which was passed by Parliament earlier this month, would be passed in the state legislative assembly soon.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah took this historic decision on CAA. If you look at it, this was a dream of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi," Sawant said in his speech at a pro-CAA rally organised in his hometown of Sanquelim on Wednesday.

"CAA will be passed in the state assembly soon," Sawant also said.

The chief minister also said, that there was a misinformation campaign being carried out across the country, as well as in Goa about the CAA, alleging that the law was anti-Muslim.

"A misinformation campaign is being carried out across the country to scare the minorities. The CAA is not to scrap anyone's citizenship. Muslims should not be afraid," Sawant also said.