Politics
CAA was Mahatma Gandhi's dream, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Updated : December 25, 2019 03:48 PM IST
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah took this historic decision on CAA. If you look at it, this was a dream of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi," Sawant said.
The chief minister also said, that there was a misinformation campaign being carried out across the country, as well as in Goa about the CAA.
