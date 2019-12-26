CAA stir comment: This is not General Rawat’s first brush with controversy

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s comments on Thursday about the anti-CAA, NRC protests have created a controversy of sorts. Political leaders like AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have criticised the soon-to-retire general’s comment where he voiced his disapproval about violence witnessed in recent days.

General Rawat on Thursday rapped the people leading violent protests over the new citizenship law, saying leadership is not about guiding masses, including students, to carry out arson and violence.

"Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership," the army chief said at a health summit.

Owaisi reacted by taking a dig at General Rawat who is tipped to be India's first Chief of Defence Staff, the single-point military adviser to the government on tri-services matters.

The AIMIM chief said leadership is about knowing the limits of one's office. "It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy and preserving the integrity of the institution that you head," he said.

In his three-year tenure as Army Chief, General Rawat has faced allegations of not remaining politically neutral.

Other instances where General Rawat’s comments were criticised

In early 2018, the general said that the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) led by Badruddin Ajmal had been growing faster than the BJP in Assam. This statement seemed to imply that AIUDF’s growth was on account of Muslim migration from Bangladesh.

In January 2018, the general called for a revamp of Jammu and Kashmir’s education policy. He suggested that the state should bring madrasas under its control as they were spreading disinformation.